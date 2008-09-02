Better Tech Habits

For a quick rundown of how to overhaul your work habits Lifehacker-style, check out my most recent PC World story, 20 Tech Habits to Improve Your Life. Most of the items on the list will be old hat to longtime readers, but it's a good overview for newer folks looking for better ways to telecommute, back up, use keyboard shortcuts, and get email under control.
