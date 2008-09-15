Beat Secure Site Problems in Google Chrome with a Nightly Build

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Users of Google's Chrome browser behind web proxies, and in other situations, often find that the browser can have a touchy relationship with secure connections (starting with https://) and SSL certificates in general. The Daily Gyan blog recommends a few potential fixes, including using a more up-to-date nightly build, which can be grabbed at the Chromium build page or using the previously posted Chrome Nightly Updater. Other suggestions include grabbing a portable version of Chrome or, if you're behind a Microsoft ISA proxy server, grabbing a client app to work through it. Got your own solutions to Chrome proxy woes? Share 'em in the comments.

Google Chrome - HTTPS and SSL Over Proxy Issues [Daily Gyan]

    i keep learning about more and more little advantages and features with Chrome, with privacy, for example; now if only they would take care of it's cookie management glitches...

