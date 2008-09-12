Back Up Your Files to Google Docs Automatically

Right now there's no easy way to sync your office documents back and forth to Google Docs (uh, hello Google?!), but if you're comfortable at the command line, developer site Webmonkey details how to automatically back up your files to Google Docs using a Python script. The universal Google data backup and sync app is a long time in coming—someone build it, please!
