Automatic Theme Switcher Skins Google Chrome



Windows only: Less than a week since Google Chrome's release and hackers are already hard at work releasing tools to tweak the minimalistic browser, and the Automatic Theme Switcher is one of those ways. Install the beta theme switcher on your PC running Chrome to choose one of three skins for Chrome—black, blue (the default), or green—and activate it immediately, without having to manually muck around in Chrome's installation folders. Alternately, for a bigger selection of skins, you can manually download Google Chrome themes here and install them yourself. The Automatic Theme Switcher is a free download for Windows only.