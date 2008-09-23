Australian Writers Podcast On How To Get Published

Getting a start in writing seems easier than ever in the blogging era, but getting your words into print in book form is still a daunting task. Seek inspiration from the author interview podcasts at the Sydney Writers Centre. Featured authors include comic novelist Nick Earl, hugely successful fantasy writer Garth Nix, and budget cookery specialist Rachael Bermingham, discussing how to get into print and tips for successful writing. You can grab the podcasts online or subscribe via iTunes.