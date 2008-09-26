Australian Wesabe Forum Offers Finance Management Tricks

One of the problems with many finance-centric webapps is that they don't necessarily offer much in the way of support for customers outside the US. One exception is social-network-oriented budget tracker Wesabe, which claims support for adding account information from at least some Australian banks. There's a small but useful Australian Wesabeans forum discussing the best ways to set up auto-import from online accounts and other features, which is worth checking out if you're looking to automate your budget management and pick up hints from others on the way. If you enjoy the Wesabe experience, there's also multiple access options, including a mobile client, Mac widget and even Twitter integration.