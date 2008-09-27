Are You More Likely To Lie Via Email Than On Paper?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A new study out of Lehigh University shows that workers lie 50% more of the time via email than in handwritten communication.

"There is a growing concern in the workplace over email communications, and it comes down to trust," says Belkin, an assistant professor of management in the College of Business and Economics. "You're not afforded the luxury of seeing non-verbal and behavioral cues over email. And in an organizational context, that leaves a lot of room for misinterpretation and, as we saw in our study, intentional deception."

Odd that there'd be such a big difference between typing and writing. Are you more likely to lie via email? Photo by House of Sims.

Are you more likely to lie via email than by handwritten letter?
Researcher: Workers more prone to lie in e-mail [ via TechRadar]

