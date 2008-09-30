Are You Happy With Apple's App Store Rules?

A number of blogs and web zines lately have examined Apple's App Store and its development policies and voiced their complaints. Chief among them are the app approvers' inconsistent approval standards—ranking the "Pull My Finger" app as not useful, for example, but allowing virtual bubble-wrap poppers—and taking a hard stance against any app that tries to upgrade or replace the built-in tools on an iPhone or iPod touch, like native podcast downloading or feature-added email clients. App Store developers knew Apple's policies from the start, of course, but many are calling for the Cupertino cool-maker to drop the secrecy and allow in competing apps. We're wondering what our iPhone/iPod touch app fans think—are you glad Apple's trying to keep an eye on the store, so to speak, or do you feel like you're missing out on potentially killer apps? Tell us your take on the store and its ground rules in the comments.
iPhone app developers knew from the start that there would be an approval process, but also assumed (sensibly in my view) that Apple would publish the guidelines of what it will allow and what it won't. Unfortunately, Apple hasn't used common sense, hasn't published guidelines, but instead has allowed capriciousness to taint it's developer relationship. It's funny how a company that can do such brilliant stuff can exhibit such stupid behaviour. Apple said from the start that they would police the app store, but giving developers clear guidelines on what will and will not be allowed BEFORE they put hundreds or thousands of man-hours into the project seems so sensible to me that I find it amazing that Apple didn't publish clear guidelines 6 months ago. And putting the reasons for rejection behind the NDA is just plain foolish, and only exacerbates the problem, as other developers continue to waste time on something they don't know will be rejected until after they complete it and submit it.