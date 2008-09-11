Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

AnyColor Tweaks the Default Colours of Firefox's Chrome

Windows with Firefox: Firefox extension AnyColor tweaks the look of Firefox on they fly, letting you choose custom colours for every pixel of the Firefox chrome. Everything from background and text colour to header and footer images are customizable, meaning you can easily tweak the look of your Firefox window without so much as restarting. The extension comes loaded with several presets, like the Dark theme pictured (which, incidentally, is really easy on the eyes). AnyColor is free, currently works in Windows only. It's also an experimental extension, so you might want to back up your profile before trying it out. If AnyColor isn't quite for you but easy Firefox theming is, check out previously mentioned Personas.

AnyColor [via Mozilla Links]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles