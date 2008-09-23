Annotate Gmail Messages With Self-Fwds

Reader SciFiGuy wants an easy way to annotate existing Gmail messages to add keywords and notes, and reader Saibot says there's an easy solution:

Just forward the message to yourself with your notes in the body. I do it all the time, to add keywords for easier searching, to link one thread to another with a common phrase, etc.

Yup, that would do it. In this scenario Gmail's message permalinks come in especially handy for referencing one message from another. How do you annotate or keyword your email? Let us know in the comments.