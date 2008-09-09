Air Sharing Transfers Files Between iPhones and Any System

iPhone/iPod touch only: Air Sharing, an iPhone/iPod touch app that's free only through Sept. 22, is a file storage application that works with Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux systems, as it uses the open WebDAV protocol to accept and share files through your file system or web browser. The app conveniently includes thorough setup and access instructions inside a tabbed Help section. Air Sharing adds unique icons to a whole lot of file types and can preview them, including images, Microsoft Office and iWork files, PDFs, web pages. Air Sharing is free for iPhones and iPod touches for two weeks past its debut yesterday, so grab it while you can. Read on for screenshots and a quick Windows connection how-to.

Once you install and fire up Air Sharing, you'll arrive at a basic folder list screen showing what you've got, with options to "Edit" those folders—though all you can really do is delete them from here—and three icons at the bottom of the screen. Also down there is the WebDAV address for your iPhone/iPod touch. If you're itching to get going, you could simply type that into your browser and get a basic download-only view of your files. Click on the Wi-Fi-looking symbol, however, and you'll get a screen showing your "Bonjour" address, which doesn't change from session to session like your IP and gives you additional features on some systems. It's mostly a Mac thing, but it's also installed in Windows when you install iTunes.

Air Sharing comes with the options you'd hope/expect for in a portable device. You can turn on no-password-needed, totally informal transfer if you don't bring your device into public that often, or lock it down and have it fade out after a certain amount of time of inactivity. Combining password protection with Bonjour's same-address-always availability could be a good way to split the difference.

Adding your Air Sharing storage in Windows Vista takes a few clicks, but once it's set up, you won't have to head back. Open up your "Computer" window from the Start Menu or desktop, then right-click in an empty space and choose "Add a Network Location." Click through the initial screen, choose "Choose a custom network location" if it prompts you. I've got iTunes and Bonjour installed, so I entered that address and hit Next. You'll be asked to name the connection, and then it shows up in the "Network Location" listing in your "Computer" menu (I had to click a drop-down tab on the right to have it show).

Uploading and grabbing whole folders works just fine in Vista, but I couldn't get the folders to open up on my iPod touch for previewing, or just file listing. If you've got a lot of folders and files stored, it would be best to just grab your whole storage space (or a nested folder), make your changes and add files, then re-upload it to your device.

What do you think of Air Sharing? Got another free (even if only temporarily) solution for file storage and sharing? Tell us in the comments.