Adobe AIR Beta Now Available for Linux

Adobe AIR has graduated from alpha to beta for Linux—specifically, Fedora Core 8, Ubuntu 7.10, and Open Suse 10.3. Linux users, check out our top 10 apps worth installing Adobe AIR for. [via]
