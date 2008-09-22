Accomplish More By Doing Less (But Thinking More)

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Zen teacher Marc Lesser offers some great advice on how to put more things on your "not to-do list" and accomplish your goals without getting caught up in meaningless busy-ness. This talk, which happened at the Google campus back in January, is lengthy at almost an hour, and some folks might find it a bit woo-woo. If you're ok with getting a little Zen mixed up in your workday, it's a worthy watch before you plan your upcoming workweek. Keep a notebook and pen handy while you watch this one.

Coaching Series: Accomplishing More By Doing Less [Google Tech Talks]

Comments

  • George Kennedy Guest

    Thanks for this link LifeHackers, I have added it to my "not to watch list"

