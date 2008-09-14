Internet Explorer 8 includes the familiar separate on-screen search box, but IEBlog points out another technique you can use to perform a search: from the IE address bar, just type a question mark and then your search term. Unsurprisingly, a similar technique also works in Firefox 3, though it will often send you straight to the top-ranked search result rather than offering choices.
Access search in your browser with a question mark
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Or even better use Google Chrome and it not only comes up with an option to search google (without a ? prefix) but it will allow you to search your history and it will suggest popular web pages that match as you are typing. Its relatively revolutionary and I love it!