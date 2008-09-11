Next G train torture test no problem for YouTube

After a quick change of cabin necessitated by a non-functioning power outlet, the Next G train torture test is fully underway. The most surprising result so far? The ease of using YouTube. Watching videos wasn't such a big surprise, since YouTube has pretty decent buffering. However, I was impressed that uploading a file — a process that's often painful even on my home office connection — was also trouble-free. You can see the resultant video tour of the 'first class roomette' on the train above (warning: seriously amateur camera work).