After a quick change of cabin necessitated by a non-functioning power outlet, the Next G train torture test is fully underway. The most surprising result so far? The ease of using YouTube. Watching videos wasn't such a big surprise, since YouTube has pretty decent buffering. However, I was impressed that uploading a file — a process that's often painful even on my home office connection — was also trouble-free. You can see the resultant video tour of the 'first class roomette' on the train above (warning: seriously amateur camera work).
Next G train torture test no problem for YouTube
Luxury.
Seriously, I wouldn't mind catching the train interstate if I had my own private cabin, with power and wireless. In fact, I think I'd prefer that over catching a plane.
It would be 10 or so hours of relative solitude where you could just work without interruption. Productive heaven.