Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Next G train torture test no problem for YouTube

After a quick change of cabin necessitated by a non-functioning power outlet, the Next G train torture test is fully underway. The most surprising result so far? The ease of using YouTube. Watching videos wasn't such a big surprise, since YouTube has pretty decent buffering. However, I was impressed that uploading a file — a process that's often painful even on my home office connection — was also trouble-free. You can see the resultant video tour of the 'first class roomette' on the train above (warning: seriously amateur camera work).

Comments

  • Rowan Hanna Guest

    Luxury.

    Seriously, I wouldn't mind catching the train interstate if I had my own private cabin, with power and wireless. In fact, I think I'd prefer that over catching a plane.

    It would be 10 or so hours of relative solitude where you could just work without interruption. Productive heaven.

    0
  • Brad Guest

    Wow... roomy!

    It looks comfier than an economy seat on a plane, especially for sleeping. If you sit in the comfy seat and stretch your legs out do your feet reach the wall? In the video it really doesn't look big enough to lie down in.

    0
  • James Hewitt Guest

    Any option to filter out the Australian posts?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles