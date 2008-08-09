ZSoft Uninstaller Removes Crapware from Your PC

Windows only: Free application ZSoft Uninstaller is a beefed up repalcement for the default Windows Add or Remove Programs dialog. ZSoft isn't quite as good as previously mentioned Revo Uninstaller (one of our readers' favourite Windows maintenance tools), but it has its charms. Its filtering feature, which filters installed programs by crapware or dead links, makes ZSoft worth a download—if nothing else for the joy of running the crapware filter against your installed apps. Aside from that, ZSoft Uninstaller provides a more organized look at your installed apps and more comprehensive uninstalls than the Windows default. ZSoft Uninstaller is freeware, Windows only.