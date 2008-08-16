Zoho Sheet Adds Macro Recording and Playback

Online office suite Zoho continues to push the envelope with advanced features you never thought you'd find in a webapp—this time it's macro recording and playback in Zoho Sheet, their online spreadsheet product. Instead of composing Visual Basic code by hand, Zoho Sheet can record a set of actions and play them back over other sets of data. Hit the play button to see this huge time-saving trick in action.
