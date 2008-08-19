YouTube Podcaster Creates Video Feeds from Searches

YouTube Podcaster takes your YouTube video searches and creates RSS feeds of either links or download-able videos from them. In a standard RSS reader, the search results come back as video titles and links, but copy the link to the iTunes feed and you'll get a stream of MP4-formatted videos. Given the popularity of the video sharing site, you'll want to winnow down your search to avoid overwhelming your reader or iTunes player every hour, but the service provides two seriously useful functions that YouTube itself doesn't. The service requires no sign-up and is free, although donations are accepted.