Your face and nudity are protected from Google Street View



One of the core promises Google has made about its new Street View service is that individual identities are protected, with faces blurred and compromising details removed. If you're unconvinced, here's some evidence of sorts: a shot near Kings Cross station in Sydney featuring a completely blurred man with no shirt on. His conversational partner isn't quite so anonymous (though not easily identified), but topless sunbathers clearly have nothing to fear. [Thanks Kaan!]