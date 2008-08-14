XBMC Goes Cross Platform with Atlantis

The popular Xbox Media Centre (XBMC) is working toward a cross-platform release, codenamed Atlantis, with alpha downloads available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The Windows Alpha crashed in my test, so if you have similar problems, previous versions of XBMC already run like a top on your Mac, your classic Xbox, and even your thumb drive.
