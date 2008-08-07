Windows XP Eee PC being sold off for $299

Having sold off the Linux model of the original Eee PC earlier in the year at bargain prices, Catch Of The Day has now improbably got the Windows XP model on sale for an even lower $299 (plus postage, though PayPal buyers get that for free as well). While for stability and performance we think the Linux version is a better choice, the XP box does have some advantages — ability to access Next G is the first one that springs to mind. This is only listed as a 24-hour deal, though previous Eee offers on the site have tended to recur, and the "limit of 10 per customer" suggests there isn't a massive shortage of stock. [Catch Of The Day]

