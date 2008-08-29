Windows Live Search Offers Results with Only Feed-Having Sites

The Digital Inspiration blog points out some really cool uses of Microsoft's Live Search engine, including the
hasfeed: operator that does what it sounds like: Filters your results to only sites that have live RSS feeds. It's a great tool for feeding your job search reader, and Amit has four other neat Live Search hacks.
