WikiTaxi Takes Wikipedia Offline

Windows only: Snag a full-fledged version of Wikipedia for offline research with freeware application WikiTaxi. WikiTaxi requires a few components: the standalone application, an importer, and a database to import (the simple English database is 25MB, but the full-fledged English encyclopedia is a whopping 3.5GB). Use the import tool to suck in the file and specify its file name. If properly imported, WikiTaxi will display a random page when you reopen the application and you can then browse to any page of your choosing. WikiTaxi supports wildcard searches, AND and OR searches, and more, and is ideal for browsing on a large USB drive. WikiTaxi is a free download for Windows only.

WikiTaxi [via gHacks]

Comments

  • ander Guest

    Why bother DL'ing the whole thing, though? Just because you can? I mean, it's online---you can access it whenever you wish. (Ever get the feeling that people have too much free time?)

    0

