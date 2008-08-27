Wi-Fi usage can cost on your iPhone

As if it wasn't hard enough trying to pick an iPhone data plan, now there's something else you need to watch out for: thinking that you're connected for free via Wi-Fi at home, but then discovering that you're actually using 3G (and being charged accordingly). Danny Gorog at APC rounded up a selection of complaints from users at Whirlpool who all got nasty shocks when the first bill has come in. Have you suffered any iPhone billing problems? Share your experiences in the comments.