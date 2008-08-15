Why faffing about can be a good idea

Here at Lifehacker improving your productivity is one of our big goals, but we're not such getting-things-done zealots that we don't recognise the value in occasionally aiming to do nothing whatsoever. In a recent piece for The Guardian, Tom Hodgkinson makes a good argument for why being unproductive can have benefits:

Faffing is completely harmless, whereas its opposite - dynamic, purposeful activity - is often very harmful. Faffers do not tend to kill people or make them work 12-hour days or sell them shoddy merchandise or lend them vast sums of money that they cannot pay back.

Hodgkinson also offers an amusing list of ways to waste time, though even making a list is perhaps contrary in this context. But reading it is a good way of faffing your way to Friday's close.

The joys of simply faffing around [The Guardian]