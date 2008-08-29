Why Did You Make the Switch to Linux?

Read almost any blog or forum dedicated to the free, open-source operating system Linux and its diaspora of distributions, and you might assume that the users are almost exclusively haters of Microsoft or, occasionally, Apple. A system crash or price concerns might have led to a few "switches," but the truth must go much broader and deeper. So we ask our open-source switchers (and dual-booters): What made you pick up that first installation CD and give Linux a go? Was it an experiment with some older hardware? A killer app or idea you saw in action? The principals of open source? Or were you truly escaping from a restrictive system, like Mark Pilgrim? Post your story in the comments below, and we'll review them for a future post.
I still dual boot, but I really only use XP for games.
1. A couple of virus hits in a few months - because my antivirus/firewall was impossible to configure *not* to start scanning the computer at random times - usually when I was playing a game and grinding my computer to a halt.
2. Frustration at the "User-is-an-idiot" mentality of windows - can't install things where you want etc.
3. Curiosity - I've always been a tinkerer.
There's still a few things I cant do on Ubuntu (I have a WM6 PDA - it would be nice to be able to sync that more easily), but overall I've not looked back. I really only XP for games now.