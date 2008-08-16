What Tech Do You Have to See to Believe?

Tech blogger Gordon Haff says that users often don't adopt technology that offers serious benefits because it has a high barrier to entry. He says TiVo is an example: the DVR changes the way you watch television, but it's one of those "have to use it to believe it" services.

TiVo the company has always had a great deal of difficulty explaining that transformation of TV watching. Especially early on, a lot of people viewed TiVo as essentially an enhanced VCR—when, in fact, the experience is qualitatively different. TiVo has been a tough sell to consumers because it required them to invest in a pricey piece of electronics for benefits that were hard to understand in the abstract.

What other tech out there do you have to really see to believe? I'd add a widescreen monitor and Twitter to the list. (Twitter has a low barrier to entry, but takes some time to accumulate friends and make useful.) What about you? What are the rest of us missing out on because we haven't committed to the investment? Let us know in the comments.