What Gadgets Help You Get in Shape?



Is your gadget addiction getting in the way of your exercise routine? If so, Smart Money magazine put together a slideshow of seven gadgets designed to get you in shape. Although the latest gadget likely won't make you the next Iron Man or Woman, it may help to motivate you to get started with a new workout plan. Their list includes Wii Fit, and one of our favourites, the Nike + iPod Sport kit. Do you have a special gadget that helps you get off the couch and into the gym or onto the track? If so, post it in the comments.