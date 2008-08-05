Weys Creates Mobile Phone Wallpaper from a Screenshot

Windows only: Free software Weys converts Whatever You See on screen into mobile phone wallpaper by taking a screenshot sized for your phone screen. Weys doesn't have the finesse and fine tweaking that an actual graphics editor like Photoshop or GIMP would have—you simply slide the loupe like rectangle (or model of your phone if you want to download a skin) over the image on your screen and snap the image to save on your phone. Weys is a free download for Windows only, though development on the project does seem to have ceased.
@Dadu:
The wallpaper is from http://yubby.deviantart.com/art/Prevoi-Vista-43783367
(I knew I'd seen it somewhere before...)