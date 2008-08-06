Wesabe lets you update your finances using Twitter

Previously mentioned Web-based finance management application Wesabe just incorporated a neat new trick: adding transactions to your account via Twitter messages. For private transactions, you can use direct messages, but there's an @wesabe option if you want to boast about your spending to the Twitterati as well. If entering your receipts every time you get home is a drag, working this way could prove a real boon. [Wesabe via Twitter Blog]
People should check out Buxfer www.buxfer.com
It's like Wesabe but I find it to be much more fitting to my needs.