Wanokoto Labs Makes Your Photos Look Ancient



The Wanokoto Labs web site converts any image into a super old-timey pic in one quick and simple step. You can either upload an image to the site from your computer or point it to an image URL online, then just click Convert. A few seconds later, you've got an ancient looking version of that image. Applied to print, the results (as you can see) look like a weathered newspaper, but browsing through the gallery on the site's front page shows impressive results with every image. Looks like you don't need Photoshop to age images digitally, and it's a lot quicker than tea and matches .