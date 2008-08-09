Volumizer Puts Your Mac Drives on the Dock

Mac only: When you want to keep your Desktop clear but still get easy access to disks and network drives, you want Volumizer. This simple utility adds your Mac's hard drive and other drives—disk images or external drives—to the Dock and/or your menubar. That way if you want to hide the Hard Drive icon from the Desktop, you can still get to your disks in one click. Volumizer is a free download for Mac only. Thanks, AlaskaJack!
