VMware Fusion 2.0 Beta 2 Now Available

Mac OS X only: VMware releases a new beta of Fusion 2.0, the virtual machine software for Mac. We were impressed with our test drive of beta 1, and beta 2 adds a few more promising features, like: automatic virtual machine snapshots (for easy rollback in case something goes wrong), mirroring folders (like your Mac's Documents folder to Windows' My Documents folder), better keyboard and mouse mapping, and improved 3D graphics (happy news for gamers). The folder mirroring is a welcome addition to my virtual XP installation—no more constant browsing to a shared Mac folder. Take a look at how it works.

Screencast courtesy of VMware:

The Fusion 2.0 beta 2 has all-around improved Unity and its ability to use apps from either operating system in any context. For example, you can set Windows apps as the default file handler for documents on your Mac (and vice versa). (Adam showed you how to do this to some extent in Parallels last July.) Here's another upbeat screencast from VMware demonstrating:

Right now beta 2 is a free download for testers; Fusion 2.0 will be a free upgrade for 1.0 users with a ($US79.99) license.

Fusion 2.0 Beta 2 [VMware via TechBlog]

