Virtual Volumes View Indexes Backup CDs and DVDs

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Having an automated, secure, off-site backup solution is a great idea, but for many folks, burning their data and system files to CD and DVD is just more manageable. Free indexing app Virtual Volumes View (VVV) helps you keep track of exactly which file is located on which of those numbered DVDs. Once you've let VVV take a look at each of your discs, it can show you them in a physical view (each disc and its contents), a virtual view (one giant file system), or let you simply search through files, including MP3 metadata, to find that certain folder or file you need to restore. The app helps you make sense of large folders you have to break up into multiple discs, and is smart enough to properly index a newly-burned, updated disc it already is tracking. Virtual Volumes View is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems; Linux users, hit the Linux.com link if you need help installing.

