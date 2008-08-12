uTorrent Updates to 1.8, Mac Release Looming

Popular BitTorrent client uTorrent has released its first stable update since January: uTorrent 1.8. The changelog is huge, but the main improvements are better Vista support and IPv6 support (the latter means better connectivity and download performance). With the 1.8 release complete, the uTorrent team will be focusing more resources toward developing a long-awaited Mac version, according to TorrentFreak.
