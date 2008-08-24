Usniff Is Yet Another BitTorrent Aggregator



Web site Usniff is BitTorrent search aggregator that scours popular BitTorrent search engines like The Pirate Bay, Mininova, and IsoHunt, and aggregates the results into a powerful, attractive interface. Similar to other previously mentioned BitTorrent aggregators like PizzaTorrent and Speckly, Usniff can filter through search results to refine your search. The coolest thing Usniff has going for it is advanced search operators, like exclusion with the '-' (minus) operator. It also allows you to disable results from certain engines if you don't like what you get there (I've always had bad results from Monova, for example). PizzaTorrent still seems like the most powerful aggregator, but Usniff is still worth a look.