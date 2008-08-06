Use GROCERYchoice to cut shopping bills

The government-backed GROCERYchoice price comparison site is now operational. Enter your postcode or location to see the weighted prices of a standard basket and a collection of staple items at Coles/Bi-Lo, Woolworths/Safeway, Franklins, independent chains and ALDI (staples only), based on survey data collected across the country. The figures is being updated monthly and covers broad areas , so it's not a site for daily visits, but it could help you decide if your local supermarket is really such a good deal.

Basket price isn't everything, of course: for me, living without a car, proximity outweighs almost any price advantage. What factors would make you switch supermarkets? Let us know in the comments. [GroceryChoice via AustralianIT]