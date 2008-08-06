Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Use GROCERYchoice to cut shopping bills

grocerychoice.jpg

The government-backed GROCERYchoice price comparison site is now operational. Enter your postcode or location to see the weighted prices of a standard basket and a collection of staple items at Coles/Bi-Lo, Woolworths/Safeway, Franklins, independent chains and ALDI (staples only), based on survey data collected across the country. The figures is being updated monthly and covers broad areas , so it's not a site for daily visits, but it could help you decide if your local supermarket is really such a good deal.

Basket price isn't everything, of course: for me, living without a car, proximity outweighs almost any price advantage. What factors would make you switch supermarkets? Let us know in the comments. [GroceryChoice via AustralianIT]

Comments

  • walnut_iguana @John Cox

    This is a sad waste of tim - what is in the baskets?? I have been using ALDI for a while and know the savings are significant brand loyalty is a thing of the past I'm afraid. Having said that I am on my second Dell laptop and seem to be still using Windows for some reason.... hmmm

    0
  • Alan Guest

    same here. without a car, proximity is the main factor.
    and time is also an important factor

    0
  • Rubens Guest

    To be completely honest this is one of the silliest wastes of money since the inception of the internet.

    I honestly think that the money and resources spent on this little venture could have been better placed into education or health.

    I would love to know how much the Rudd government set aside for this futile little website (which, may I add, looks like a four year old designed.)

    0
  • Brad Guest

    Is it me or do the prices vary between postcodes by like a dollar or two... I checked 6000, 6030, 2000, 4000 and 5000.

    Who'd drive any further to save a dollar? Not me with how much petrol costs lately

    0
  • superserfer Guest

    why are Aldi prices not listed for any of the Sydney areas??? is this once again the virtual monopoly of the dominant supermarkets exerting influence over the information being displayed on this site? maybe the govt is not as squeeky clean as we all think....... (shock, horror)!!!

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    Sadly - what could have been useful is a complete waste of time and bandwidth. Any specifics as to named stores, named brands are completely missing. Even in my area which is relatively small (Adelaide Eastern suburbs) there are heaps of different supermarkets - many with quite different price regimes. So what do these tables mean? I don't know. My s/mkt of choice (an indie)is definitely cheaper than Coles for my items of choice but that isn't reflected by the findings (which only show a max few dollars differentiation anyway).

    0
  • ozmarshall @marshall

    This apparently cost $13million and is less useful than the junkmail in my neighbour's letter box.

    The website should come with a disclaimer:

    "Last month, we may or may not have visited some random supermarkets with 30 kilometres of your house. We may or may not have bought groceries. We're not going to tell you what brands we bought and we're not going to tell you if anything was on sale. Please relax in the knowledge that you are no less informed now than when you were when you visited this site the first time".

    0
  • Cara Guest

    It really is a bit of a waste of bandwidth. I would have much preferred to see actual specifics, ie how much 1kg of plain flour costs rather than a 'cereals' basket, which leaves room for large variations in price, eg if crumpets are half price at one supermarket, it may make the whole basket look cheaper, but that doesn't help the shopper who is just looking for bread and Weet Bix.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles