Need a quick translation of a word into English? Type 'translate' followed by the word into Google's search box and it will now look the English translation for you straight away. While this doesn't offer the range of language pairs found in Google Translate, it's a quick fix for getting a translation from commonly encountered languages into English (currently, it covers French, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinses, Hindi, Italian, Korean and Portugese, though only into English from those languages).
Use Google's translate keyword for on-the-fly translations
The problem with these on-line translations is that they often deliver nonsensical results. Wordreference.com is an online, multilingual dictionary which provides more reliable results.