Writer Mark Gillis steps through how to use Excel to build a perpetual calendar to give the dates for any year in a compact, easy-to-read format . Although Excel includes lots of calendar templates, having a complete perpetual calendar can be useful for long-term planning or historical research (as well as giving you some useful practice with Excel's sometimes fiddly method of handling date calculations and how to logically work out and format the first day of each month).

How to Create a Perpetual Yearly Calendar in Excel [Microsoft Excel Team Blog]