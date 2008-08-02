Urgency As a Competitive Edge

CEO Michael Hyatt chose "Urgency" for his company's annual theme this year, because he says the ability to respond faster than others can is what makes a company succeed. He says that in the early days of his company:
...responsiveness became our competitive advantage. We could never pay more than our competition and usually offered much less. But we could out-manoeuvre and out-flank almost all of them. We were lean and mean. As a result, we grew rapidly.
In terms of individual productivity, urgency can be a double-edged sword. While being fast on your feet at work can make you indispensable, you've got to balance that with thoughtfulness as well. Think urgency is a productivity killer or booster? Let us know in the comments.
