UNetbootin Creates USB-Bootable Linux the Easy Way

Windows and Linux only: Free bootable image creator UNetbootin automates the downloading, imaging, and installing of Linux distributions onto USB thumb drives, creating a persistent, boot-anywhere desktop. We've previously featured rather involved guides to putting Linux on a flash drive, but UNetbootin does it all for you, from downloading the right ISO to setting up a USB stick as a bootable Linux drive. It can also convert almost any bootable ISO, so if you've got an old, smaller thumb drive not seeing much use these days, you can use UNetbootin to install a partition editor, a file-recovering live CD, or the Windows password-cracking Ophcrack. UNetbootin is a free download for Windows XP and higher and Linux systems.

  • omar Guest

    i just installed linux mint on my usb drive, but it does not keep my configurations, for example, the WEP passwords, or any file y created using it. Is there a way to make this persistent SO? at least for my config.

    what is the difference between booting with the defalt option or the start linux mint option?

    Thanks, Omar

  • RD Guest

    These links should give you a good starting point:

    http://www.ryancloke.com/ubuntu-804-hardy-heron-live-usb-how-to/
    http://www.pendrivelinux.com/2007/09/28/usb-ubuntu-710-gutsy-gibbon-install/

    ryancloke has a initrd that can be substituted using Unetbootin

