Unclutter Google Reader by Analysing Your Trends

Weblog My Mind Leaks posts a detailed guide to uncluttering your Google Reader feeds by using Google Reader Trends to prune items you don't need or read. The author walks through his own feeds, analysing which feeds he reads, which he doesn't, and which deliver too much content for him to keep up with. We actually suggested that Google Reader Trends could be a great way to prune your RSS feeds when the feature first dropped, but this post details several useful tips for doing just that.