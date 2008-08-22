Unclutter Google Reader by Analysing Your Trends

Weblog My Mind Leaks posts a detailed guide to uncluttering your Google Reader feeds by using Google Reader Trends to prune items you don't need or read. The author walks through his own feeds, analysing which feeds he reads, which he doesn't, and which deliver too much content for him to keep up with. We actually suggested that Google Reader Trends could be a great way to prune your RSS feeds when the feature first dropped, but this post details several useful tips for doing just that.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink