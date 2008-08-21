Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

UltraExplorer Manages Your Files On the Go


Windows only: Windows Explorer alternative UltraExplorer offers dual pane and tabbed browsing, plus a handy "Drop Stack" staging area where you can drag files to temporarily park them, for easy batch operations. Command line lovers will like the Command Line box at the bottom of the UltraExplorer window; you can even set the command prompt to stay synced to whatever folder you are browsing. You can make UltraExplorer portable after its initial installation, too—copy the files from the /APPS/ directory in the installation folder to your USB drive to do so. For other file management options check out our Five Best Alternative File Managers. UltraExplorer is a free download for Windows only.

UltraExplorer [via The Portable Freeware Collection]

Comments

  • Max Guest

    To replace explorer:
    1. Open registry editor
    2. Navigate to HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\Image file execution options
    3. Right click and add new key
    4. Go to the new key, name it explorer.exe
    5. Add a string value, named debugger.
    6. Change the value of debugger to "C:/Program files/UltraExplorer/UltraExplorer.exe %1"
    (If you installed it somewhere else, make sure you use your path.)
    This should work for most alternative file managers.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles