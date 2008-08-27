u.Lasoo adds social networking and AdSense to bargain shopping

You may well have encountered Lasoo, the Australian site which offers digitised versions of junk mail catalogues, before, but the operation just underwent a major update with the launch of u.Lasoo, which essentially adds social networking and shopping comparison . You can enter your own posts which link to Lasoo deals or other shopping bargains, and rate posts from other users. The big difference from similar sites such as OzBargain is that you can also run Google AdSense ads on your posts, using an existing AdSense account. While in practice this might not earn you a lot of money — I suspect posts without extra ads might end up rated higher and attract more users — it's an interesting twist on a familiar model.