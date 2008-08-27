You may well have encountered Lasoo, the Australian site which offers digitised versions of junk mail catalogues, before, but the operation just underwent a major update with the launch of u.Lasoo, which essentially adds social networking and shopping comparison . You can enter your own posts which link to Lasoo deals or other shopping bargains, and rate posts from other users. The big difference from similar sites such as OzBargain is that you can also run Google AdSense ads on your posts, using an existing AdSense account. While in practice this might not earn you a lot of money — I suspect posts without extra ads might end up rated higher and attract more users — it's an interesting twist on a familiar model.
u.Lasoo adds social networking and AdSense to bargain shopping
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink