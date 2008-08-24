Tweetake Backs Up Your Tweets to CSV Files

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There's a good chance Twitter might never lose all the messages, replies, following lists, and other data its users have racked up over its short, expansive life—then again, it's not exactly the paradigm of reliable service, either. Even if you don't need (or care) to secure your messages, free service Tweetake does a hack-happy job of grabbing selected parts of your Twitter profile or the whole thing and dumps it into an easily-opened Comma Separated Value file. So you're free to run statistics on your Twitter use, search out that useful link sent so long ago, or pull whatever other data hacks you want on your profile. Users of auto-updating Twitter apps like TweetDeckmight have to disable them for a bit before pulling down their files, but it otherwise seems to work as promised.

Tweetake [via Download Squad]

