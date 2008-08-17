Turn OpenDNS into a Parental Filter

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You can spend hours figuring out how to lock down every browser in the house to prevent the net's nastier stuff from reaching your kids. Or you can set up the web-boosting, attack-preventing Open DNS service to work with your router and drill down on specific prevention measures. You filter by category or content, block specific sites, pop up custom warning messages (as in, "Donny, I know what you're up to ..."), and keep logs of web activity. The How-To Geek's got a screen-by-screen look at what you can do, for free, to keep your net stream relatively pure.

Protect Your Kids Online Using Open DNS [The How-To Geek]

