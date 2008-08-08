Turn a Loofah into a Lint Trap

Last time I laundered our home's fluffy bathroom rugs, enough fluff came off the rugs to clog the washtub drain and cause a minor flood in the laundry room. In my haste to clean up the mess I forgot to put "Buy lint trap" on my to-do list. Today I found myself needing to launder the rugs without lint trap in hand. Rather than get in the car, waste gas driving to the nearest store, and spend $3 for what amounts to a silly little nylon net that cost pennies to produce I did some re-purposing.

It seems like every other bottle of body wash my wife buys or gift basket she receives has a nylon loofah in it. The loofah material looked pretty much like the kind of nylon netting I had seen on washing machine hoses before, so it wasn't a stretch to decide hacking one up would do the trick. The necessary supplies? A sacrificial loofah, a pair of scissors and two zip ties.

Cut the centre band holding the entire loofah together and it unravels easily. The one I used was a tiny promotional one from a Dove body wash container. About the size of a tennis ball it unravelled to 6 feet long, more than enough for future replacements.

I cut a foot length off, since I wanted to double the netting over on itself to make sure there were no more unfortunate drain clogs. I put one zip tie around the very centre, but left it almost entirely unzipped to create a large loop.

Fold the netting tube over on itself, line the ends up, and zip tie them tightly closed. You could tie a knot of course but the material is slippery and zip ties are cheap and fast.

Slip the open loop over the drain hose and tighten the zip tie and you're all done. No more lint in the washtub drain and more than enough left over loofah for many more DIY traps.

What kind of impromptu repurposing of household odds and ends have you done? Let us know in the comments.