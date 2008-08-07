Transmission Updates, Integrates Remote Control

Mac OS X/Linux only: Popular BitTorrent application Transmission has updated with several excellent new features, including built-in integration with the Clutch web interface. We showed you how to remote control your BitTorrent downloads with Clutch from any web browser, and now that Clutch comes baked-in to Transmission, doing so is even easier (though you may want to refer to the original guide for the finer points of setting it up). The new release also includes integration for Quick Look in Leopard (just hit the spacebar) along with several other improvements. Transmission is free, Mac OS X and Linux only.