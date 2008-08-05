Track Your Time with LEGO Bricks

Software developer Michael Hunger wanted a better way to track the time he spends on various projects throughout the day, so he's opted to use LEGO bricks (pictured) instead of software or time sheets. Each one-line LEGO track represents one day of the workweek, and different coloured bricks correspond to different projects. He stacks up a wall for each day to log where his time went or pre-plan the day. Hunger writes:
You can easily see how much work you did for any given project as you recognise the coloured areas rather than time ranges (8:45-11:15). Having the relative time shares as part of this setup helps as well.
He says that the fun of using his LEGO time tracker is a big advantage—we do use systems we enjoy using—but that co-workers coming to your place and disassembling your workweek is the one disadvantage.
