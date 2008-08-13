Totally Free Burner Makes CD and DVD Burning Simple

Windows only: Free application Totally Free Burner burns audio, video, data, and ISO CDs and DVDs in just a few clicks. The app covers almost all of your potential CD and DVD burning needs, and it does so through a slick and simple interface. As FreewareGenius points out, drag and drop support for adding files to a project would make this a truly great app, but even without that functionality it's an impressive piece of freeware. Chances are by this point you've found a reliable burning tool, but if not, the freeware, Windows only Totally Free Burner isn't a bad offering.
